The closure of the caisse populaire in South Junction has a local politician worried about the future of the tiny community near the U.S. border.

"It's going to stunt some of the growth, most definitely," said David Beaudry, a rural municipality of Piney councillor.

Recently Caisse Financial Group, a Manitoba financial co-operative that offers bilingual services, notified clients in the small community their branch would be closed due to a "low volume of activity."

It is one of eight Caisse Financial branches closing in the province.

Other branches closing March 1 are in Letellier, St. Joseph, Richer, Marquette, Haywood, Rathwell and St. Leon.

"Our area is dependent on financial institutions," Beaudry said.

"The people who have been at the caisse have been there for a reason. Some of the reasons are it's been French and the other reason is the accessibility of the hours it's available, and we have a big senior population in the area," Beaudry said.

The letter from the Caisse Financial Group tells clients in those towns and villages the closure will not affect their accounts, and their numbers will remain the same.

"You can continue to access your accounts at any of our caisse branches, ATMs, online banking or telephone banking. You can also deposit, withdraw and transfer funds at any credit union Acculink ATM in Canada free of surcharge," the letter says.

Beaudry said many people in the area like to use cash and want to do their banking at an actual branch.

"A lot of this technology hasn't reached our area and with the senior population, a lot of them don't even want to bank that way because it's very hard for them to understand," Beaudry said.

The nearest full-service branch is in Ste. Anne, more than 115 kilometres away.

The Piney Chamber of Commerce approached the Caisse Financial head office, but Beaudry doesn't believe it will do much good.

"I'm sure the decision has been made and whether we scream or whatever we do, I'd be surprised if they reversed their decision," he said.

Caisse Financial Group has yet to return CBC's request for an interview.