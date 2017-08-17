Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister will announce changes to his executive council on Thursday morning.

It is still unclear whether he intends to shuffle cabinet or add new cabinet positions.

This is the first cabinet change since Pallister and his ministers were sworn in May 3, 2016.

When Pallister came into power last year, he introduced a smaller cabinet than the previous NDP government.

The number of cabinet ministers went from 19 under the NDP to 12 under the Progressive Conservatives.

A news conference about the changes is scheduled for 11 a.m.