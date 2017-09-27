Dozens of cab drivers converged on city hall Wednesday morning to observe a council meeting and send a message to Mayor Brian Bowman, although the agenda did not including any votes related to their industry.

Cab drivers filled both sides of the council chamber gallery during the first few hours of city council's September meeting in support of an effort by Mynarski Coun. Ross Eadie to ensure cab drivers will have some input into municipal regulations expected to govern ride-hailing services such as Uber and Lyft.

​Eadie's motion to set up a working group with industry stakeholders, seconded by Transcona Coun. Russ Wyatt, was automatically referred to council's executive policy committee meeting in October.

Several cab drivers told CBC News they were asked to attend by their board and they were not certain whether there would be a vote.

Their presence, however, sent a message to Mayor Brian Bowman, who last week urged all members of the Manitoba Legislature to vote in favour of provincial legislation that will allow ride-hailing services to operate in Winnipeg.

During question period with the mayor, Eadie asked Bowman why the city would bother to plan for services such as Uber and Lyft when the province has not passed that legislation.

Bowman said the city would be criticized if it did not plan for the new legislation. Under the proposed new law, Winnipeg will be responsible for regulating ride-hailing services.

North Kildonan Coun. Jeff Browaty asked the mayor to commit to meeting with the taxi industry. Bowman said he would be happy to meet with Browaty.

Under questioning from St. Charles Coun. Shawn Dobson, Bowman said he did meet with representative from Uber.