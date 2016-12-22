A former Duffy's taxi driver was sentenced to 18 months probation and given a $1,200 fine after he sexually assaulted a 17-year-old girl in his cab in 2015.

Jasbhinder Hansrao pleaded guilty to sexual assault in October and was sentenced on Wednesday.

The former Duffy's driver will also be put on the sexual offender registry list and will have to submit to a DNA order. With court surcharges, he'll actually pay $1,562.

According to a previous police news release, Hansrao offered the teenage victim a free ride in his taxi in the area of Bishop Grandin Boulevard and Pembina Highway.

She was sitting in the front seat when Hansrao "made inappropriate contact with the female at which time a sexual assault occurred," police said.

The girl got out of the cab after a short drive and told an adult about what happened, police said.

Hansrao was 37 at the time.

Hansrao's sentencing came the same day the Taxicab Board released a review containing 40 recommendations to improve the city's cab industry, including a handful on safety, security and customer service.

The review and its recommendations followed concerns over the safety of taking cabs in the city, including multiple complaints of sexual harassment and assault at the hands of drivers.

The recommendations include mandatory in-car photo ID of drivers and their numbers, increased collaboration with city police and an improved complaint system for customers.

Taxicab Board chair Randy Williams has said the TCB will thoroughly review the findings.