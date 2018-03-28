CAA Manitoba mum on sudden departure of longtime president

CAA Manitoba is saying very little about a shake-up that saw its longtime president quietly replaced this week.

Mike Mager left CAA Manitoba after more than 30 years as president Tuesday, CAA Manitoba spokesperson Liz Kulyk confirmed Wednesday.

Mager has been replaced by Tim Scott, who has been with the auto club for the last eight years, and had most recently been vice-president for customer experience, Kulyk says.

Kulyk wouldn't give any further details about what led to changes, calling the shuffle an human resources matter.

"Mike and CAA parted ways amicably and that's information that we can't discuss with the public, unfortunately," she said.

Mager had been president of CAA Manitoba since March 1985, according to his LinkedIn account.

