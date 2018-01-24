A 17-year-old university student newly arrived from India was so badly beaten he was incapable of moving from the concrete floor after a random, unprovoked attack in a downtown Winnipeg bus shelter.

Winnipeg police are desperate to find the man who attacked the teen, saying that person is "more dangerous than anybody else out there."

"We need to get this person identified as soon as possible and have them removed from the streets," said spokeswoman Const. Tammy Skrabek.

The attack happened around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday inside a large shelter attached to the front of Portage Place Shopping Centre.

A video still from a surveillance camera shows the man police want in connection with the bus shelter beating. (Winnipeg Police Service)

The victim, who had only been in Canada about three weeks, was in the shelter for only four or five minutes before the attacker went after him, police said.

A brief clip of surveillance video footage released by police shows the victim and attacker standing a few feet apart.

The attacker waits for other people in the shelter and those standing nearby outside the shelter to leave. Then suddenly the attacker lunges at the teen and starts to punch him. The video stops there.

Police released this image, from surveillance cameras in a downtown skywalk, of the man wanted in connection with the bus shelter beating. (Winnipeg Police Service)

Skrabek said the video was stopped there "because the general public does not need to see this type of violence."

The teen was ​punched, kicked and knocked to the ground, where the beating continued "to the point that this poor victim was unable to move," she said.

"When I'm saying [is] it was a horrific attack, it is a horrific attack."

The victim, who was also robbed, was left with serious facial and head injuries and sent to hospital in stable condition. He was treated for multiple facial injuries and released.

The attack is particularly disturbing for its apparent deliberateness, Skrabek said.

"We're talking about somebody who was standing there, purposely waiting to prey on a victim. That person is more dangerous than anybody else out there who's perhaps dealing drugs or whatever it is," she said.

Paramedics wheel a beating victim to a waiting ambulance following an attack in a bus shelter on Portage Avenue on Tuesday. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

"It's this person that the public needs to be concerned about — somebody like this, who's completely, randomly attacking somebody not known to him, unprovoked."

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police at 204-986-6222 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).