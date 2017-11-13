One person was taken to hospital after a crash in downtown Winnipeg involving a transit bus on Monday afternoon.
The crash happened around 3 p.m. at the intersection of Fort Street and Graham Avenue.
Police and firefighters were called to the scene.
No word on what caused the collision or on the condition of the person taken to hospital.
Winnipeg police said they expect the intersection to be closed "for some time."
