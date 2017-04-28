The lead singer of an iconic Winnipeg rock band can breathe a sigh of relief after a decision was made to let the Burton Cummings Theatre keep its name.

Guess Who frontman Burton Cummings is expected to join True North senior vice-president Kevin Donnelly at the theatre Friday to announce the venue name won't be changing.

The Smith Street building in Winnipeg was formerly named the Walker Theatre and opened to the public in February of 1907. It was renamed after Cummings in 2002.

A live performance by Cummings will be streamed lived at 1 p.m. CT through the Burton Cummings Theatre Facebook page.