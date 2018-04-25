Grass fires spark and burn bans in place as Manitoba RMs deal with dry conditions

Dry conditions in southeastern Manitoba have sparked more than fires — several rural municipalities have implemented burn bans only a few weeks after the arrival of spring temperatures.

There were fires in two marshland areas in the rural municipality of St. Clements "where normally there would be three to four inches of water," said Ken Sim, the RM's director of protective services.

"Firefighters are reporting back they're not even getting the wheels wet on their offroad vehicles [when fighting fires] … It's early, it's unusual, so we're taking the necessary precautions."

The rural municipality, which runs along the east side of the Red River about eight kilometres north of Winnipeg to Lake Winnipeg, has had about 10 grass fires this season already, said Sim, with two bigger fires over the weekend.

"We've had rather large fires as well as the usual ones where people are burning their grass on their properties and lose control of the fire," said Sim.

A fire on Brokenhead Ojibway Nation, which is in the RM, threatened two homes on the weekend, leaving residents worried they'd have to evacuate their homes, but firefighters brought it under control.

Flames burn an area just off Highway 59 near the Brokenhead Ojibway Nation. (Austin Grabish/CBC)

Sim blames the lack of snow cover over the winter for the dry conditions.

"We had very little in the way of drifts and even the treelines [had] very small amounts of snow," said Sim, adding the creeks in the area aren't going through their usual spring flooding.

"It was an exceptionally dry winter for us."

Several municipalities have implemented burn bans after a dry winter. The rural municipality of Hanover is also under a burn ban. (Province of Manitoba/Google Maps)

The RM of St. Clements joins the rural municipalities of Springfield, Brokenhead, Tache, Hanover, Ste. Anne, Richot, Alexander, Gimli, Reynolds, De Salaberry and Emerson-Franklin​, as well as the town of Morris, all of which have implemented burn bans within the last week or two.

"I think we need a few days of good steady rain," said Sim.

"Not torrents, but just a nice steady rain and everything would lush up green fairly quickly and, of course, that would certainly help out those lowland areas we have our concerns with."