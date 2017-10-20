It's time for provinces and territories to look at bulk-buying specialized medical equipment, Manitoba's health minister says.

Following the health ministers' summit in Alberta, Kelvin Goertzen said with the success of the pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance, they should also look at negotiating lower prices for equipment like MRI machines.

​Manitoba led the discussions at the summit to procure basic and specialized medical equipment.

Goertzen said the summit was a "particular success" and will help in "reducing costs in health care and getting better value for money for very expensive but important [equipment]."

The regional health care leaders agreed to move forward on the plan with a framework and report back at a meeting next May.

Goertzen said he couldn't estimate the amount that could be saved with bulk-buying, but pointed to the billions that have been saved through the pharmaceutical alliance.

"MRIs, which can be a million dollars or more, if we are purchasing together, depending on how many provinces you add, we expect it to be significant savings," he said.

There has been a demand for MRIs in Manitoba, with more than 70,000 magnetic resonance imaging tests completed a year and only 14 machines. Wait times can range from eight to 26 weeks, according to the province's website.

An MRI machine at the hospital in Dauphin was set to begin operation more than six months ago, but it's been put on hold by the government pending the completion a provincial review into health-care wait times.

The report from the Wait Times Task Force is currently being reviewed, a spokesperson said in an email.

Cannabis legalization was also front and centre at the meeting of of federal, provincial and territorial health ministers.

Goertzen said he expressed concern that the July 1 legalization deadline was too soon and expressed his disappointment in the lack of an awareness campaign around its effects.

He said all provinces and territories are struggling with how it will be implemented at various levels.

"I don't think I got enough guidance to give me assurance," he said.