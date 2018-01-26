Building from the river: Inside Guy Maddin's warming hut, designed to float away come spring

Air Date: Jan 26, 2018 6:13 PM CT

Building from the river: Inside Guy Maddin's warming hut, designed to float away come spring1:57

A behind-the-scenes look at Red River Trail hut going up, made from giant blocks of ice and local driftwood.

Stay Connected with CBC News

Weather

Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:

Bachelors Island
Dauphin
Roblin

Saturday

Light snow

-12°C

Sunday

Sunny

-17°C

Monday

Sunny

-17°C

Tuesday

Snow

-10°C

Wednesday

A mix of sun and cloud

-17°C

More Weather |

Must Watch

Special Coverage