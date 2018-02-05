Nearly 150 people lined up Monday morning for a routine information session to apply for one of 22 spots in a non-profit contractor training program.

BUILD (Building Urban Industries for Local Development) offers a six-month paid training program for people who face barriers to getting employment.

"Normally we have around 100 people sign up and then maybe 50 people will show up, but this morning we had lineups down the hall from one end of the building to the next and back," said BUILD's executive director, Art Ladd.

Ladd says they accepted 141 applications that will now be narrowed down for interviews to fill just under two dozen spaces.

"I think a large part of it is that people are hungry for work," said Ladd.

He says it's not a lack of jobs available, but a huge need for people to get the necessary training and education needed to fill those jobs.

BUILD works with people who face challenges getting employment, either because they don't have their high school diploma, or have a criminal record.

"We're talking about people with criminal records ... people with little to no education, we're talking about people with little to no work experience," he said.

They also take on people who face economic barriers and those who have struggled with intergenerational poverty.

"We're talking about Indigenous people and the institutional and historic racism and all of that cluster of things that effectively don't allow them to work," said Ladd.

"BUILD is a place where we'll work with them to get past the barriers that are placed in front of them," he said.

BUILD works with Manitoba Hydro and Manitoba Housing on job sites that require everything from drywalling to carpentry.

The program begins with in-class training on essential math, money management, nutrition, parenting, and also provides access to cultural ceremonies and elders.

Students are taught basic labour skills for their prospective trades, safety, and are given on-site work experience.

BUILD hosts the info sessions every two months and it's the first step in gaining access to the program. With limited space available many people who stood in line won't get in.

"Certainly people were disappointed," said Ladd. "It's not uncommon for folks to try three or four times before they get into the programs."

Ladd says it's important to keep trying and to also look at other programs that are available.

"Persevere, don't give up. Treat it like a job, show up a little bit early, prep your resume a little bit more," he said.

Trainee encourages applicants to try again

Ladd credits social media for the dramatic increase in applicants this time around and people who are talking about the program.

"It really speaks to the power of social media to spread messages, but at the same time it really speaks to the desire that people have to be working," he said.

Current trainees in the program say they struggled to get jobs without having experience, and couldn't get the experience because they didn't have enough education.

"I only have a Grade 9 education ... [employers] wanted a Grade 12 and it was hard for me to find a job because I don't have that Grade 12," said Vicki Nelson, a 26-year-old mother.

Nelson says she's had some experience in contracting jobs through family, but struggled to get to the next step.

"Me and my common-law [partner], we wanna have our own company, our own carpentry business," she said.

"Me being in this program is a step closer to that dream."

Ethan Roulette, 21, has also had some contracting experience through friends and family, but avoided applying for jobs because of his criminal record and his Grade 10 education.

"Coming to BUILD just helps build my experience and my reputation to move forward in life in the trades," said Roulette.

"It enables me to move forward in life and not be stuck in the same place, it allows me to gain experience where I would have to apply for somewhere and possibly get turned down because of my criminal record," said Roulette.

Nelson says she would encourage anyone who stood in line and didn't get in to try again.

"Go for it," she said.

"The fact that you even showed up for the info session is a step toward the right direction," she said.

The next info session at BUILD will be on April 9.