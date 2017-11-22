For months, Mayor Brian Bowman has promised Winnipeggers a painful budget. Wednesday is the day the nature of that pain will become clear.

"This budget was without question the most difficult budget we've had to draft," Bowman said earlier this week, complaining about flat provincial funding that will place a particular strain on Winnipeg Transit.

The size and scope of that strain is one question that will be answered when the mayor tables the city's spending plan for 2018. The details will be public shortly after 1:30 p.m., during a special meeting of council's executive policy committee.

In the meantime, here are five things Winnipeggers can expect from the city budget:

1. Transit cuts

One week before budget day, Bowman warned Winnipeg Transit users to expect pain in the form of service cuts and fare hikes. The province's decision to freeze transit funding at 2016 levels will leave Winnipeg Transit with a $10-million hole, the mayor warned.

That hole, he said on Nov. 16, could be filled by cutting up to 59 transit routes, laying off up to 120 transit drivers and raising transit fares by as much as 30 cents.

On Tuesday, Bowman continued to warn of cuts but suggested they won't be as drastic as he suggested they could be last week.

"One of the big-ticket items that we've been spending a lot of time with was mitigating the full impact of those transit cuts," the mayor said outside the Manitoba Legislature Tuesday. "What you will see when we table [the budget] is how we tried to mitigate the full impact."

CBC News has learned the budget does in fact call for the frequency of service to be cut on some transit routes, as well as fare hikes in excess of the usual inflationary nickel.

Bowman declined to say on Tuesday when route reductions would take effect.

A delay in implementing cuts could prove advantageous for the mayor, as the provincial budget will not be tabled until the spring. Holding off on the cuts now would allow the mayor to pressure the province for months to reinstate the transit-funding deal the Progressive Conservatives cancelled this year.

Winnipeg Transit likely won't be getting a free ride in the 2018 budget, as the mayor has warned of cuts. (Gary Solilak/CBC)

2. Transit safety improvements

Despite the pending cuts to Winnipeg Transit, public works chair Marty Morantz (Charleswood-Tuxedo-Whyte Ridge) said the city will follow through on its promise to spend more on transit safety.

In the wake of the February killing of transit driver Irvine Jubal Fraser, the city unveiled a transit-safety plan that would roll out over two years.

This year, Winnipeg Transit issued a tender to test out safety barriers, encouraged riders to report safety problems, vowed to improve the way violent incidents on buses are reported to police and created a transit advisory committee to review how the service operates.

A plan endorsed by council in May calls for the city to spend up to $710,000 to hire five full-time security staff, create new positions called "point duty officers," expand its transit surveillance system, and hire one more instructor to train drivers to defuse conflict along with three drivers to allow the training to happen.

The city will proceed with these measures and the budget will reflect that, Morantz said.

"That's a huge issue. We always need to be looking out for the safety of our operators and our passengers," he said Tuesday at city hall. "I think you'll see movement on that."

3. Property taxes and city spending

When he ran for mayor, Bowman promised to limit the increase in the overall pool of taxes the city collects from existing properties to 2.33 per cent a year. He kept that promise in 2015, 2016 and 2017.

Bowman has committed to meeting this target again in 2018. While this amounts to keeping a promise, it also limits the potential pool of new revenue for the city next year.

In 2017, the city collected about $569 million worth of property tax revenue. A 2.33 per cent property tax hike will generate $13.3 million worth of additional revenue for the city in 2018.

From 2016 to 2017, overall spending rose in Winnipeg by $24.4 million, a rise of 2.3 per cent. The 2018 spending increase is expected to be more modest, thanks to the negotiated settlement of collective bargaining agreements with unions representing Winnipeg's police officers, firefighters and general employees.

Those labour deals include modest wage hikes that will help the city limit spending growth in 2018. Those lower wage increases, however, are offset to some extent by flat provincial funding for transit, the police helicopter and police cadets, among other city services.

Bowman says road renewals remain Winnipeg's No. 1 priority. (Gary Solilak/CBC)

4. Road renewal cash

In theory, two percentage points of Winnipeg's annual property-tax hike are supposed to be dedicated to road renewals. That was not the case in 2017, when the city's road renewal budget stood at $105 million, which represented no increase over 2016.

Transcona Coun. Russ Wyatt repeatedly needled the mayor over this inconsistency during last year's budget debate. The mayor hinted a real increase is coming to road renewals in 2018.

"The No. 1 priority of Winnipeggers is fixing the roads and you can expect to see that reflected in [Wednesday's] budget," Bowman said this week.

An increase of anything less than $11.4 million, however, would open the mayor up to more criticism, as that's what a two percentage point property tax hike would generate for Winnipeg.

5. New challenges and opportunities

In the 2017 budget, Winnipeg expected to rake in $1 million from its new growth fees, charged on new residential developments in several neighbourhoods. The actual tally from fees charged on new developments has already exceeded the projection.

Next year will be the first year Winnipeg can bank on a full year's worth of growth fees. While council would love to spend this revenue on new infrastructure, it's languishing in a bank account for now, thanks to the ongoing legal challenge from developers who maintain the city does not have the right to charge these fees.

CBC News has also learned the city intends to increase its annual funding to combat Dutch elm disease in 2018.

On the downside, next year will also be the first year Winnipeg will have to cover the cost of regulating taxis and other vehicles for hire. While Bowman has pledged to ensure vehicle-for-hire regulation won't impact the city budget, it's unclear how the city will raise the money.