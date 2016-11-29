Winnipeg Jets centre Bryan Little is back from injury — again.

The 29-year-old veteran has missed 23 games since being hurt in the Jets' season opener on Oct. 13, when he collided with Carolina Hurricanes forward Bryan Bickell midway through the first period.

Little hobbled off the ice favouring a leg and didn't return to the game, his first since missing the final 25 of last season with a fractured vertebrae.

Little, who has played his entire career for the Jets/Thrashers franchise, ranks second in franchise history in goals. Last season he had 42 points (17 goals, 25 assists) in 57 games before suffering the fractured vertebrae.

He has 386 career NHL points (163 goals, 223 assists) in 614 games played for the franchise, which relocated from Atlanta to Winnipeg in 2011.

The Jets also announced on Tuesday that forward Nic Petan has been placed on the injured reserve retroactive to Nov. 27 with a lower-body injury.