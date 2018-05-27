Firefighters battle brush fire in Transcona

A brush fire in Transcona kept firefighters busy Sunday night.

Fire crews were called to the fire near the Transcona Bioreserve off of Gunn Road near Day Street around 5:00 p.m CDT.

A fire official told CBC News multiple units were at the scene by shortly after 6:00 p.m.

There's no word yet on what sparked the blaze.

Fire crews work to put out hot spots. (Justin Fraser/CBC)

More from CBC Manitoba: