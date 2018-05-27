Firefighters battle brush fire in Transcona
A brush fire in Transcona kept firefighters busy Sunday night.
Multiple units called to fire near Transcona Biorserve
Fire crews were called to the fire near the Transcona Bioreserve off of Gunn Road near Day Street around 5:00 p.m CDT.
A fire official told CBC News multiple units were at the scene by shortly after 6:00 p.m.
There's no word yet on what sparked the blaze.
