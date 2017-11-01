Plans to turn the old Vimy Arena into an addictions recovery centre are too secretive, says a Winnipeg city councillor.

St. Charles Coun. Shaun Dobson says Mayor Brian Bowman and the city's CAO Doug McNeil have been in discussions for months without him without consulting the public.

St. Charles Councillor Shaun Dobson says the mayor and CAO have been in discussions for months about turning Vimy Arena into a recovery centre without ever consulting the public. (City of Winnipeg)

Dobson, whose ward includes the arena, said he was only informed on Sunday that the decommissioned building was being eyed as the spot for the Bruce Oake Recovery Centre.

He said he learned about it when Mayor Brian Bowman called him to set up a meeting.

"The secrecy and lack of openness in transparency of our mayor and administration is glaringly apparent and both saddens me and scares me," Dobson said.

"Once again this councillor is being informed in the 11th hour and [with] little time to make a decision."

A spokesperson for the mayor said no decision has been made for a location of the recovery centre, however the Vimy Arena site is an option under consideration.

Council approval would first be required before any redevelopment of the arena takes place, the spokesperson said.

But that's already too late, Dobson said.

"We should never jump into anything without consulting the community."