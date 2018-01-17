Proponents of a new drug recovery centre are optimistic about the project's future ahead of a meeting between the mayor and his inner circle Wednesday.

Scott Oake says he believes the tide has shifted in St. James in favour of the proposed Bruce Oake Recovery Centre.

"There's no way for us to do a poll of this right now, but if I had to guess I would say that more people than not understand what it is we're trying to do in the area and are in favour of this project," said Oake.

Oake and his wife, Anne Oake, are hoping to build a 50-bed facility in their late son's memory at the site of the old Vimy Arena. The facility on Hamilton Avenue was declared surplus in 2013.

In November, St. Charles Coun. Shawn Dobson accused the province and city of striking a "backroom deal" to develop the land without first notifying council or consulting community members.

Mayor Brian Bowman, a vocal supporter of the project, and members of executive policy committee meet Wednesday to decide whether to support the sale of the Vimy Arena land for $1 to Manitoba Housing.

The province plans to lease the land to the Bruce Oake Foundation for $1 a year for 99 years.

If EPC approves the sale, the sale must go to council on Jan. 25 where the proposal will need 11 votes to go ahead. Even after council approval, the deal requires public hearings before rezoning of the land is approved.

Based on conversations with residents, Oake says he believes the initial opposition in the St. James area to the recovery centre has waned in part because misinformation has been corrected.

"We got the message out there that there's no threat to neighbourhood safety. We've been successful in explaining real estate prices will not go down," he said.

"Not one square foot of green space will be lost to the area through the construction of the Bruce Oake Recovery Centre."

St. James needs rec space: Fletcher

While the neighbourhood may not lose green space, local politicians are decrying the loss of recreation space.

Assiniboia MLA Steven Fletcher said given the land was valued at $1.43 million it is irresponsible for the city to sell it to the province for $1.

Scott Oake, left, and Assiniboia MLA Steven Fletcher spoke at city hall earlier this month about the project following a meeting. Fletcher suggests another site might be more appropriate for the Bruce Oake Recovery Centre. (Bartley Kives/CBC)

He said he supports a symbolic bid made by community group Friends of Sturgeon Creek to offer to pay $100 for the property.

"The community is showing simply how absurd the loophole is. Their offer is 100 times what the city is going to receive from the province," said Fletcher. "There should have been a bidding process."

Fletcher, who sent a letter Tuesday to EPC outlining his concerns, believes St. James lacks recreation spaces and the Vimy Arena should be redeveloped to provide spaces outside for children and seniors to exercise.

"We have other epidemics in our society including diabetes, obesity," he said.

Fletcher, who described the Oakes' plan as laudable, suggested the vacant Rehabilitation Centre for Children on Wellington Crescent as a more suitable property for the centre.

"It's owned by the province and it was created as a facility with similar goals."

Dobson said if the proposal passes EPC and goes on to be approved by council, he will be asking all city councillors to cover the $1.43-million loss, the estimated value of Vimy Arena, from their wards' parks and recreation budgets.