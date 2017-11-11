Residents in St. James met with their city councillor Saturday to discuss the proposal to locate an addictions centre in an area nestled among schools and homes along the Sturgeon Creek Greenway.

Vicki Fedak has lived in the St. James area for 45 years. She planned to attend Saturday's talk with Coun. Shawn Dobson after learning last week about the proposal to situate the Bruce Oake Recovery Centre at the site of the former Vimy Arena, which has been vacant for three years.

"I almost fell through the floor," Fedak said of hearing about the proposal. "Anything like that belongs in a different location."

The proposed addictions recovery centre would offer long-term treatment options for men suffering from drug addiction. It's named after 25-year-old Bruce Oake, who died of a heroin overdose in 2011.

His father, veteran sportscaster Scott Oake, and mother, Anne Oake, have been working for years to build the 50-bed facility in his memory.

St. Charles Coun. Shawn Dobson, whose ward includes the former Vimy Arena site, previously described the proposal to locate the addictions recovery centre at the Vimy Arena site as a "backroom deal."

At Saturday's meeting, he voiced his opposition to the plan.

"You have to step up and protect it," Dobson said.

"I was totally shocked when it became apparent that the mayor and administration have been working on this for many months," he wrote in a letter to residents, which was sent to CBC on Friday.

City councillors will be hearing from Anne and Scott Oake Tuesday about why they want to build their centre in St. James. If all goes according to the couple's plan, council will vote in December on whether to transfer the land to the province. The Manitoba government would then transfer it to the Bruce Oake Memorial Foundation for development of the treatment centre.

Before any of that happens, Dobson wants to take the Vimy Arena location off the table.

"I will be instructing all the people to attend [Saturday's] meeting to call all the councillors, to call the MLAs to tell them to put a stop to this," Dobson said.

He would like to see the treatment centre in a location far away from homes and schools, like an industrial park. The Vimy Arena site could be given to a group like Equal Opportunities West, a local organization that works with disabled adults, which has been looking to consolidate its operations into one larger location, said Dobson.

The Vimy Arena in Crestview was shut down a few years ago and is being eyed as the location for the Bruce Oake Recovery Centre. (CBC)

"Once they approve the land transfer deal it's done. At that point we will not have any say," he said.

'These men become part of the community'

According to Anne Oake, residents would have an opportunity to voice their opposition to the location during zoning hearings, which would take place before shovels hit the ground but after the land transfer goes through.

She describes Dobson's rhetoric and Saturday's meeting as a "pre-emptive strike," given that the city still owns the Vimy Arena land.

Anne Oake said casting people with addictions away to the outskirts of a city does not always help in their recovery.

"The reason we love that land is because it has green space and the community feel," she said Saturday. She and her husband were not invited to Dobson's meeting.

At Calgary's Simon House Recovery Centre, the facility on which the Oakes hope to model their centre, residents often get part-time jobs in the surrounding areas after completing their programs, Anne Oake said.

"These men become part of the community. They help with the shovelling … they cut people's lawns."

The Bruce Oake Recovery Centre describes itself as a non-profit facility that plans to treat hundreds of patients a year. The facility will be run in co-operation with the Calgary charity Fresh Start, which provides addiction treatment for men.