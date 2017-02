The Winnipeg Police Board is requesting Coun. Jeff Browaty be turfed as board chair.

In a letter from the board to Mayor Brian Bowman, dated Feb. 6, the board said it feels the relationship between its Indigenous Council and Browaty "is not conducive to a good working relationship."

If Browaty continues in his capacity as board chair, it will adversely affect the entire board's relationship with the Indigenous Council, the letter states.

More to come.