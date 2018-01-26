Winnipeg university student Brittney Thomas-Ljungberg found herself back in the same examining room at Misericordia Health Centre on Friday where she spent countless hours last summer.

This time, instead of waiting to hear the latest update from doctors, the 29-year-old was looking at reporters and camera operators with two clear, brown eyes.

"It's nice. I have vision," she said. "I can see, which is 100 times better than what was the original diagnosis."

Thomas-Ljungberg was punched in the right eye by a stranger in June while walking to a dim sum restaurant in the Exchange District.

Her eye was left split open and bleeding or as, Thomas-Ljungberg says, looking "very metal" from the hit.

Winnipeg police have yet to arrest the man who punched her.

Doctors warned Thomas-Ljungberg there was a chance she could wake up from surgery missing the eye entirely.

"I just took it as it came. I wasn't ever really overly upset," she said. "You just have to play the cards you're dealt."

Thomas-Ljungberg had a total of four surgeries after the attack. The last was a laser treatment in October.

Brittney Thomas-Ljungberg and her Dr. Frank Stockl demonstrate an eye exam on Jan. 26, 2018. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

During her recovery, she dropped out of her university courses but continued working as a server. She waited tables with her eye covered in a bandage.

"I'd be pouring someone's wine and you'd have to make the joke that, 'I hope you wanted to drink that off the table because I don't have depth perception.'"

'Incredibly complicated' surgery

Her primary surgeon, retinal specialist Dr. Frank Stockl, first learned of the attack on Thomas-Ljungberg in the news.

While another surgeon repaired her globe rupture immediately after the attack, Stockl took over the following week to repair damage caused by blood in her eye, a retinal detachment and a cataract.

"It's incredibly complicated. It's all microsurgery done under a microscope" he said. "It's not an easy thing to do."

Thomas-Ljungberg's eye was essentially popped open like a squished grape, Stockl said.

Today, more than six months after the attack, Thomas-Ljungberg's retina is stable and her vision has returned to 20/25, which is almost, but not quite, perfect.

The world out of her right eye remains a bit blurry, lines a little warped. But, Thomas-Ljungberg told reporters, she has moved past the "speed bump" that put her life on hold from June to November.

She is enrolled in university and resumed the chemistry course she had to drop after her injury.

More from CBC Manitoba: