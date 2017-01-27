Indigenous activists and members of Manitoba's NDP and Liberal parties are calling recent comments made by Premier Brian Pallister inflammatory, disgusting and racist.

In an interview with Maclean's reporter Nancy Macdonald, Pallister is quoted as saying, "young Indigenous men — a preponderance of them are offenders, with criminal records — are going off shooting guns in the middle of the night. It doesn't make sense."

"It is absolutely disgusting language. It is shocking language to be coming from a premier from any province across Canada," said Nahanni Fontaine, NDP MLA for Winnipeg's St. Johns area.

"To be able to blanket all young Indigenous men as criminals, as gun-toting, shooting thugs, is no different than what Donald Trump did throughout his campaign. It is one and the same: racialized, disgusting narrative."

Nahanni Fontaine, NDP MLA for Winnipeg's St. Johns area, said Brian Pallister 'absolutely unequivocally owes an apology to Manitobans for uttering such disgusting divisive language.' (Manitoba NDP)

"These comments are racist and irresponsible, and the premier has ceded any credibility in dealing with the issue of hunting rights in a way that respects all Manitobans," said NDP MLA Wab Kinew, who represents Winnipeg's Fort Rouge area.

Macdonald visited Pallister at his Costa Rica vacation home, where he spends several weeks a year. The remarks came on the heels of controversial comments he made at a Progressive Conservative Party luncheon on Jan. 16.

Speaking at that event, the premier said divisions between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people over hunting at night are "becoming a race war."

"These comments are shocking and appalling," said Niki Ashton, NDP MP for Churchill-Keewatinook Aski in northern Manitoba.

"Here's a premier sitting in his mansion in Costa Rica making racist comments about Indigenous people in our province. I want Canadians to know that Brian Pallister does not speak for us as Manitobans."

CBC has requested an interview with the Progressive Conservative Party but no one has yet been made available for comment.

Leah Gazan, an Indigenous activist and University of Winnipeg professor, said instead of being in Costa Rica, Pallister should be educating himself on treaty rights in Manitoba.

Leah Gazan, an Indigenous activist and University of Winnipeg professor, says instead of being in Costa Rica, Pallister should be educating himself on treaty rights in Manitoba. (CBC)

"You can't take a whole group of people, make those kinds of statements with all sorts of stereotypes and think that's OK," she said.

"First of all, he's stigmatized a whole group of people, and secondly, he clearly needs to be more well-versed about treaty and hunting rights that were agreed upon in treaty."

Johanna Wood, a spokeswoman for the Manitoba Liberal Party, called Pallister's words "inflammatory to Indigenous peoples.

"We're in an era where we still clearly have a long way to go as far as mending Indigenous relationships in Manitoba," she said.

"This type of language is divisive. We're one race, we're the human race. We're trying to see a respectful tone, especially at the highest levels of leadership in our province. More inclusive language can be a start."

Call for public apology

Kinew and Fontaine have called on Pallister to make a public apology.

​"It is heartbreaking that the premier of Manitoba is so utterly divorced and clueless in respect of young Indigenous men and the strength and resiliency of young Indigenous men. The comment, absolutely it highlights how completely divorced Brian Pallister is from the people he claims to represents," Fontaine said.

"He absolutely unequivocally owes an apology to Manitobans for uttering such disgusting divisive language and, more specifically, to Manitoba Indigenous young men."

Kinew also said the premier should enrol in sensitively training "and commit to the sort of training on Indigenous cultures and anti-racism outlined in the Truth and Reconciliation [Commission] calls to action."