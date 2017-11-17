Manitoba's premier is recovering from injuries, including multiple breaks in his left arm, after he fell during a hike in New Mexico earlier this week.

"While on a trip in New Mexico with his wife Esther, Premier Brian Pallister suffered injuries while hiking in the Gila wilderness, including numerous cuts and bruises and compound fractures in his left arm, resulting from a serious fall," the province stated in a news release on Friday.

A compound fracture is when a broken bone pierces the skin.

A spokesperson for the province said the premier was in New Mexico for a vacation during a break week at the Manitoba Legislature. The trip was intended to last from Sunday until Friday.

The fall took place on Tuesday, the spokesperson said. The premier was hospitalized in Silver City, N.M., overnight.

He'll return to Manitoba Friday, where he will be re-evaluated to see if he needs surgery, the release states.

The release says Pallister "would like to thank police and medical personnel for their quality care," and will be resting at home with family over the weekend.

Throne speech to take place Tuesday

"The premier continues to work on preparations for the opening of a new session of the Manitoba Legislature and next week's speech from the throne," the release states.

The upcoming session is set to open on Tuesday. The throne speech is scheduled to be read at 1:30 p.m. that day.

During an alternate throne speech from Manitoba's opposition NDP on Friday, leader Wab Kinew opened his remarks to media by extending well-wishes to the premier.

"I've had a compound fracture in my arm myself before, and I can tell you it's not fun," Kinew said.

"So I wish him well, wish him a speedy recovery and just hope he can get well soon."