Sensei Brian Jones has flipped his fair share of judo opponents over his 61 years on the dojo mat — and the number keeps going up.

The sixth-degree black belt has been involved in the sport since 1956 and shows no signs of slowing down.

"I'm the oldest guy doing judo in Manitoba today," said Jones, 80.

He was inducted into the Judo Manitoba Hall of Fame last month after 61 years of practice.

Brian Jones takes a knee in a dojo in this picture from Oct. 22, 1963. He has been practising judo for 61 years. (Supplied by Brian Jones)

The honour came during a half-time ceremony at a judo tournament on Feb. 3, where he and his colleague Gary Sova received awards.

"We looked at it [the plaque] and said, 'Good god, this is the sports Hall of Fame for judo,'" Jones said. "Neither one of us ever dreamed of this."

Jones is the head sensei (instructor) at Sakura Dojo Club in Winnipeg.

As a rule, he only draws on his hands-on skills within the confines of the dojo, but that's not to say other lessons learned in the judo world haven't come in handy in other settings.

Pink-haired punks

A number of years ago Jones was at The Forks with his wife Allison and a friend. As the trio approached the main floor elevator that goes to the top of the glass tower at The Forks Market, "a group of four bad dudes" got in their way.

"You know, pink hair and spike this and this and a lot of F-words. So I said, 'We're going up the elevator,' and they stood and looked and me, stood in front of the door and said, 'I don't think so.' Well, I said, 'You better think twice.' I guess I didn't show any fear, and there's another good lesson. Don't start bragging how good you are.… I just stood my ground."

After taking in the view from the tower, they and a couple of groups of older tourists from the U.S. ran into the "bad dudes" again when they tried to head back down. One of them got in the way again and tried to stop the group from taking the elevator.

"He said, 'What if I don't let you?' And I said, 'Well, you don't want to get that far.' I said, 'Look, steady as a surgeon's hands.... Get out of my face and just get out of my sight.' "

Sensei Brian Jones still flipping after 61 years in the dojo0:41

Judo gave him the confidence to negotiate his way through a situation that could have turned violent, he said.

"I didn't get into a confrontation, which is probably a good thing," he said. "Other than that, I've never been a fight."

'Keeps him out of my way'

Allison and Brian have been married for 56 years, and Allison said his involvement in judo since before she met him has worked out for the best.

"It keeps him out of my way," Allison joked.

Despite his years of dedication, Allison was shocked when Brian told her he was going to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

"I said, 'Oh my God, I didn't think you'd ever get that,'" Allison said through laughter. "I felt very happy for him."

The sensei said one enduring value seems applicable on or off the mat.

"You have to treat your partner with respect and govern yourself accordingly, because if you hurt them, you lose a partner," he said.

"Always show respect on the mat, show respect after judo in normal society, and I think that sets a good way of life.You really want to be treated the same way on both sides of the fence."

He hopes to continue to pass down his mastery and love for kicking and flipping for years to come

"As long as I can put something back into the sport and back into the community, I think that's a reward in itself."