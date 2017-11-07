A Winnipeg man on trial for killing Brett Bourne at Kelvin High School in June 2015 reacted spontaneously to what he thought was a deadly threat to a friend's life, his lawyer said Tuesday.

"What you will be doing in that jury room is something that [the accused] didn't get a chance to do — that is to consult, evaluate," defence lawyer Greg Brodsky said in a closing address to jurors.

"He didn't have an opportunity to … play it back in slow motion or to consider. He had to respond to what was going on before him."

Bourne, 17, died from a single stab wound to his chest after allegedly instigating a fight with a teen who had been dating Bourne's ex-girlfriend.

The now 20-year-old accused has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder.

Brodsky said it is up to jurors to decide whether the accused's actions were "intentional" or "reflexive."

"It is not an issue whether he made a correct decision. The issue is whether he made a reasonable decision in the circumstances," Brodsky said.

Court has heard Bourne, a former student at the school, had tried for several minutes to goad a teen off school grounds to fight. Witnesses have testified Bourne chased the teen inside the school, where a fight ensued.

The accused told court last week he was among several students who followed Bourne and the other teen inside the school. The accused testified he had armed himself with a folding knife, retrieved from a friend's car minutes earlier.

"I saw Brett on top of [the other teen], with his hand at the back of his head, trying to smash it," the accused testified. "Then I saw Brett reaching [into his pocket] for a knife. Everybody thought he had a knife. That's when I unfolded the knife, ran up to Brett and stabbed him."

The accused claimed several other teens had voiced concern Bourne was armed with a knife. Brodsky said the accused's claim was supported in court by the teen who had provided him with the knife. That witness testified "people were saying prior to the incident … that [Bourne] usually carried a weapon on him."

Crown attorney Erika Dolcetti urged jurors to reject that witness's testimony, arguing he tailored it to support a friend. Dolcetti said four other witnesses, including Bourne's ex-girlfriend, said there was no discussion of Bourne carrying a weapon.

"That did not happen," Dolcetti said.

Accused lied to police: Crown

The accused went to great lengths to conceal what he did and lied several times to police, Dolcetti said. After stabbing Bourne, the accused cut himself in the arm with another knife in an effort to deflect attention to the victim, Dolcetti said. Confronted by police, the teen claimed he had suffered an injury but made it bigger by cutting himself a second time. Only at trial did he admit he had suffered no injury in the fight.

The accused told police a girl had talked to Bourne when he was still off school property and relayed a message to the target of his anger that Bourne was going to "kill you," Dolcetti said. At trial, no witness, including the accused, testified to seeing the girl.

"We say it is clear he is trying to mould the evidence to fit the evidence of the Crown," Dolcetti told jurors. "He is untrustworthy and we can see that by how many times he lied to authorities. How can you … be sure he didn't lie to you as well?"

If he feared for his friend's safety, the accused could have easily alerted a teacher or called 911, Dolcetti said.

"We concede that Brett was the aggressor that day," Dolcetti said. "Brett may have deserved a criminal charge of assault ... but he did not deserve to die for that bad choice."

Jurors are expected to begin deliberations Thursday.