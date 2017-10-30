The trial of a teen accused of fatally stabbing Brett Bourne inside Kelvin High School two years ago is hearing testimony about events immediately leading up to the attack.

A now 19-year-old man testified he was outside the school when he saw Bourne and another teen stop on Kingsway.

The man said he went over to talk to Bourne, who wanted to fight another student he saw on school grounds. The man said Bourne was mad at the student because he had been dating his ex-girlfriend.

Brett Bourne, 17, died of a stab wound in 2015. (Courtesy Jamie Bourne)

Bourne offered him $100 to pick the student up and carry him across the street where Bourne could fight him, the man said.

"Which is what made [it] funny, because I know Brett would never have that kind of money," the man said.

After a few minutes, he testified that Bourne chased the other teen inside the school.

The man told court Bourne emerged from the school a short time later and collapsed.

Trial set for 4 weeks

The trial began last week. A now 19-year-old is accused of second-degree murder after the June 2, 2015 fatality. Both the accused and Bourne were 17 at the time.

The trial is set for four weeks and is expected to hear testimony from several student witnesses, including one who captured part of the violent exchange on video.