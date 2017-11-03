A Winnipeg man on trial for killing Brett Bourne at Kelvin High School admitted to a jury on Friday that he stabbed the 17-year-old, but said he feared Bourne was about to stab a boy he was fighting.

The now 19-year-old accused has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in Bourne's death on June 2, 2015, but said on the stand that he did stab him.

The man, who can't be named, testified that he watched Bourne chase another 17-year-old inside the school. The accused said he intervened when Bourne was fighting the other 17-year-old.

Court has heard Bourne had been goading the other teen to fight, angry that he'd been dating Bourne's ex-girlfriend.

The accused told court that prior to the fight, Bourne's ex-girlfriend and others had expressed concern that Bourne was armed.

That prompted the accused to retrieve a folding knife from a friend's car, he testified.

The 19-year-old said he followed Bourne and the other teen inside the school. The two were fighting and Bourne was reaching into his pocket, the accused said, when he stabbed Bourne once in the chest.

The accused admitted he never saw Bourne with a knife.

Friend testified Wednesday

On Wednesday, another now 19-year-old former student told the court he was the one who'd gone to retrieve the knife with the accused.

"Everyone was talking about how Brett probably had a weapon on him," the witness said.

The man said he and the accused left to move the man's car and retrieve a knife "if things went sideways."

The man said he showed the accused a folding knife and thought he had returned it to its sheath before they exited the car and returned to the school.

After the incident, he drove the accused and other boys away from the school.

The accused said he had stabbed Bourne, and then pulled the folding knife from his pocket and wiped blood from its blade, the man testified.

"I panicked and went on autopilot and drove to my dad's house," the man said.

At the house, the accused used a utility knife he found in the home to cut his forearm, the man said.

"He said it was to make it look like Brett attacked him," and said "that it should be deep," the witness said.

The trial, which began Oct. 23, is set for four weeks and is expected to hear testimony from several student witnesses.