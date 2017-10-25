Four people face charges after police allege they broke into two houses over two days, assaulted a resident with bear spray, and damaged a victim's vehicle with a baseball bat when he confronted them.

Two women confronted the adult resident of a house on the 300-block of Hudson Street in south Winnipeg after breaking in around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, police said. The resident was assaulted with bear spray but not seriously injured.

Police said the individuals stole more than $1,000 worth of personal property and drove away in a previously stolen vehicle.

The next day, police say people broke into a home in the 1400-block of Lincoln Avenue in the Weston area and stole numerous personal electronics.

The owner found his property at a home on the 1600-block of Burrows Avenue and confronted the accused, police said.

One of them damaged his vehicle with a baseball bat, but the victim was able to flee and get in touch with police.

Police went back to the residence and arrested four people, including a 31-year-old man from Portage la Prairie, Man., and a 26-year-old woman from Winnipeg. Both have been charged with two counts of breaking and entering, a count each of assault with a weapon and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

The 26-year-old was also charged with six counts of failure to comply with probation.

A woman, 36, and a man, 46, from Winnipeg have also been charged, police said.