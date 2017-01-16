A man and woman face a slew of charges in connection with an alleged break-in spree that targeted businesses in downtown Winnipeg.
The break-ins took place during the past two months at food and clothing stores, as well as a bakery, a beauty shop and many more businesses. One home in the West End was also hit.
The list includes:
- Restaurant, 100 block of McDermot Avenue.
- Restaurant, 700 block of Sargent Avenue.
- Food store, 500 block of Ellice Avenue.
- Tattoo shop, 800 block of Portage Avenue.
- Clothing store, 200 block of McDermot Avenue.
- Clothing store, 1100 block of Main Street.
- Clothing store, 400 block of Graham Avenue.
- Clothing store, 1100 block of Main Street.
- Pawn shop, 600 block of Broadway.
- Food store, 700 block of Wellington Avenue.
- Clothing store, 1100 block of Main Street.
- Food store, 500 block of Portage Avenue.
- Clothing store, 400 block of Graham Avenue.
- Bakery, 400 block of Graham Avenue.
- Food store, 500 block of Portage Avenue.
- Food store, 200 block of Vaughan Street.
- Food store, 500 block of Portage Avenue.
- Clothing store, 200 block of McDermot Avenue.
- Laundromat, 200 block of Sherbrook Street.
- Food store, 700 block of Maryland Street.
- Food store, 400 block of Qu'Apelle Avenue.
- Food store, 500 block of Ellice Avenue.
- Cellphone store, 800 block of Portage Avenue.
- Beauty store, 500 block of Portage Avenue.
- Vehicle business on Maryland Street.
- Residential break-in, 400 block of Home Street.
Money, cash registers, cigarettes, lottery tickets and clothing were among the items stolen. The estimated total value of stolen merchandise is $40,000 with damage to the properties estimated at $17,500.
The suspects were arrested around 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 14 after a break-in at a food store in the 800 block of Portage Avenue. They were located in the 600 block of Broadway and taken into custody.
The 37-year-old woman and 35-year-old man are charged with 26 counts of break and enter and 28 counts of possessing break-in instruments.
Both remain in police custody.