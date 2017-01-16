A man and woman face a slew of charges in connection with an alleged break-in spree that targeted businesses in downtown Winnipeg.

The break-ins took place during the past two months at food and clothing stores, as well as a bakery, a beauty shop and many more businesses. One home in the West End was also hit.

The list includes:

Restaurant, 100 block of McDermot Avenue.

Restaurant, 700 block of Sargent Avenue.

Food store, 500 block of Ellice Avenue.

Tattoo shop, 800 block of Portage Avenue.

Clothing store, 200 block of McDermot Avenue.

Clothing store, 1100 block of Main Street.

Clothing store, 400 block of Graham Avenue.

Clothing store, 1100 block of Main Street.

Pawn shop, 600 block of Broadway.

Food store, 700 block of Wellington Avenue.

Clothing store, 1100 block of Main Street.

Food store, 500 block of Portage Avenue.

Clothing store, 400 block of Graham Avenue.

Bakery, 400 block of Graham Avenue.

Food store, 500 block of Portage Avenue.

Food store, 200 block of Vaughan Street.

Food store, 500 block of Portage Avenue.

Clothing store, 200 block of McDermot Avenue.

Laundromat, 200 block of Sherbrook Street.

Food store, 700 block of Maryland Street.

Food store, 400 block of Qu'Apelle Avenue.

Food store, 500 block of Ellice Avenue.

Cellphone store, 800 block of Portage Avenue.

Beauty store, 500 block of Portage Avenue.

Vehicle business on Maryland Street.

Residential break-in, 400 block of Home Street.

Money, cash registers, cigarettes, lottery tickets and clothing were among the items stolen. The estimated total value of stolen merchandise is $40,000 with damage to the properties estimated at $17,500.

The suspects were arrested around 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 14 after a break-in at a food store in the 800 block of Portage Avenue. They were located in the 600 block of Broadway and taken into custody.

The 37-year-old woman and 35-year-old man are charged with 26 counts of break and enter and 28 counts of possessing break-in instruments.

Both remain in police custody.