A total of six people have been arrested over several days in connection with a break-in and armed robbery in September.

An unknown number of people forced their way into a home on Selkirk Avenue near McPhillips Street on Sept. 20, pulled out a firearm and assaulted the resident, police said.

They demanded money and the victim's car keys, then drove off in two vehicles.

The next day, patrol officers spotted one of the stolen vehicles near Main Street and Bannatyne Avenue. After pulling it over, the officers arrested a 20-year-old woman and found 7.5 grams of methamphetamine.

Police spotted the second stolen vehicle early on the morning of Sept. 27 in the area of Charles Street and Manitoba Avenue.

Officers pulled the vehicle over and arrested a man and three women. They also found 0.6 grams of methamphetamine, score sheets, scales, multiple cellphones and other items related to trafficking.

On Sept. 30 in the afternoon, members of the tactical unit were called to a house on Ross Avenue near Arlington Street after someone reported seeing a firearm in the residence.

Police arrested a man and a woman and seized five shotgun shells and an inoperable shotgun. Police said the man was also responsible for the residential robbery on Sept. 20.

All six people, who range in age from 21 to 40 years old, face numerous charges for possession of illegal drugs and stolen property. The man arrested on Ross Avenue was also charged with the Sept. 20 residential robbery.

