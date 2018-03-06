Brandon woman in hospital after being knocked down by large dog

A Brandon woman will never be the same again after a dog ran into her, her daughter says, and she wants the women who were with the animal to take responsibility.

Shirley Macdonald, 81, was walking outside the Brandon Regional Health Centre on the evening of Feb. 28 when a large dog jumped out of a car and ran into her.

She fell and suffered a fracture in her leg and a kneecap injury, and was flown to Winnipeg's Health Sciences Centre, where she's still under care.

"She could have died. She could have died on the sidewalk while she was bleeding when they took off," said Susan Spiropoulos, Macdonald's daughter.

It could take as long as three months for Macdonald to even begin to put pressure on her foot, Spiropoulos said.

Animal control investigating

Macdonald said the dog was with two women who looked 20-30 years old, Spiropoulos said. One of the women knocked on a hospital door and told someone a woman had fallen, and then they left, she said.

The incident was reported to police and animal control officials, and Spiropolous wants the women to come forward and speak with animal control officials.

"They've caused a huge amount of damage and ripples for this 81-year-old lady that survived and fought five times through cancer and now she's got these injuries because of their lack of responsibility."

Spiropolous doesn't blame the dog.

"It just mowed her over," said Spiropoulos. "It didn't bite her. It wasn't a vicious attack or anything."

Brandon police confirmed an animal control officer is investigating the incident.

"The dog was is in a vehicle that was waiting to pick up someone from the hospital," Brandon police spokesperson Sgt. Dave Andrew said.

"The dog got excited when it saw the person and jumped out of the vehicle and ran towards the person. The large-breed dog knocked the victim over, causing the injuries."

"The dog got excited when it saw the person and jumped out of the vehicle and ran towards the person. The large-breed dog knocked the victim over, causing the injuries."

Brandon police track complaints about unleashed dogs and they're uncommon, Andrew said.

"Typically if an individual is identified, then a warning is issued and recorded," he said. If there's another offence, the person can be charged under the animal control bylaw.

'Freak accident'

Spiropoulos is worried about the prospects for her mom, who volunteers and helps others in the community.

"Just to be stuck in one spot … that's the thing that will kill her," she said. "She volunteers at CancerCare [Manitoba] every Monday. She's done that for 20 years.

"She's always baking bread to take to somebody."

Spiropoulos hopes the incident can be used to teach the importance of keeping pets on a leash.

"It's freak accident," she said. "I know that these people didn't mean ... this didn't happen on purpose, but it's like for God's sakes, that's why there are rules."