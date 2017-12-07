Brandon University issued a statement condemning racism and bigotry and reaffirming support for human rights in the wake of white nationalist posters and stickers posted around the campus.

Several students at the university expressed concern after they found stickers and posters promoting European Brotherhood — a clothing and accessories brand associated with white nationalist and neo-Nazi groups and bands. The stickers and posters bore nationalistic slogans such as "pro border, pro nation" and "join the resistance."

Without referring to the posters and stickers directly, the university said its values of inclusion and diversity had faced challenges in recent days.

"No place is immune to objectionable and distasteful sentiments. We cannot be fooled by vague language that hides divisiveness and hatred," the statement read.

"We recognize that the hurtful or hateful actions of a small number of individuals can have an outsize effect on marginalized groups and we reiterate that white supremacy, racism, xenophobia, misogyny, hate speech and discrimination of all kinds have no place at Brandon University."

The statement points out that Sunday is Human Rights Day, which marks the signing of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in 1948, and this year will kick off a year-long celebration leading up to the 70th anniversary in 2018.

The university advises anyone troubled by the posters to talk to their counselling services and to report any issues to Lisa Park, the university's diversity and human rights advisor. Inappropriate posters should be reported to physical plant at 204-727-9620.