Four people are in custody after a report of an assault at Brandon's Town Centre mall. 

Police were called to the parking lot just outside the mall around 2 p.m. Friday, after reports that a knife and a crowbar were seen during an altercation.

Four people are facing charges, and police say two of them were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Brandon police are still piecing together what happened in an incident at Town Centre mall Nov. 17,

Brandon police are still piecing together what happened in an incident at Town Centre mall. (Riley Laychuk/CBC)

A spokesperson for Brandon Police Service said the suspects are two males and two females, but their ages are not yet known. 

Because it took place at a busy mall, police said several people were seen filming the incident. Anyone with footage or information is asked to call police at 204-729-2345 as their investigation continues. 

More from CBC Manitoba: