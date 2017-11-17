Four people are in custody after a report of an assault at Brandon's Town Centre mall.

Police were called to the parking lot just outside the mall around 2 p.m. Friday, after reports that a knife and a crowbar were seen during an altercation.

Four people are facing charges, and police say two of them were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Brandon police are still piecing together what happened in an incident at Town Centre mall. (Riley Laychuk/CBC)

A spokesperson for Brandon Police Service said the suspects are two males and two females, but their ages are not yet known.

Because it took place at a busy mall, police said several people were seen filming the incident. Anyone with footage or information is asked to call police at 204-729-2345 as their investigation continues.

