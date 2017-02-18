Three teenagers were arrested in Brandon, Man. after a hit and run in the 100 block of McTavish Ave Friday.

Brandon police say a vehicle rear-ended another driver and then drove away. Police say they received another call that a similar vehicle had hit a snowbank in the 300 block of Frederick Street.

Police say a witness detained a female, who was in the vehicle with two men. At one point, one of the men pulled a knife on the witness in a bid to free the woman. The three suspects then ran off before getting caught by police.

A 14-year-old Brandon female, a 16-year-old Brandon male and a 16-year-old male from Long Plain First Nation face charges.