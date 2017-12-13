Brandon police are looking for a missing 15-year-old girl who hasn't been seen for two days.

Laura Valentina Amaya-Gil was missing was last seen on Monday afternoon, police say

Amaya-Gil is 5 feet 2 inches tall, 110 lbs with brown eyes and brown hair, police said.

A Brandon police spokesperson said patrol members are actively looking for the teen in the city.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the Brandon Police Service at 204-729-2345.