A taxi driver in Brandon, Man., escaped uninjured after a passenger pulled a knife and threatened to kill him early Wednesday morning, the Brandon Police Service say in a news release.

The driver told police she pulled a knife on him in the 600 block of McDiarmid Drive around 2 a.m. The driver called police as he was running away from the suspect.

When the woman couldn't catch him, she went back to the cab and cut some wiring inside, police said.

Police pulled over another cab as it was leaving the area and found the 20-year-old suspect inside. Police arrested her and found a knife inside the vehicle.

The woman faces charges of assault with a weapon, mischief to property, carrying a concealed weapon and breach of a court order.

The driver wasn't physically injured in the attack.