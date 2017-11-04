Brandon, Man., police say a man entered a downtown business and blew a hole in the wall with a shotgun Friday night, then left without stealing anything.

The man entered the retail business at 9:40 p.m., holding the gun, according to police.

They say he didn't demand money or merchandise. The business owner watched as the man shot a hole in the wall of the business, then immediately ran away.

Police cordoned off the area and brought in a canine officer, but haven't found the shooter.

The investigation continues.