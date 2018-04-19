Brandon police charge teen babysitter, grandpa in unrelated sex assaults on kids

Brandon police have made two arrests in connection with unrelated sexual assaults involving minors spanning from the mid-1990s to as recently as two years ago.

Both suspects were arrested Wednesday.

One allegedly sexually assaulted a six-year-old boy he was babysitting for a family friend two years ago. The suspect was 16 at the time.

The teen is facing sexual exploitation and sexual interference charges and was released on a promise to appear in court in June.

In an unrelated case, a 61-year-old Brandon man was also arrested Wednesday.

Police launched an investigation in March after allegations surfaced about the man sexually assaulting his grandson between 2011 and 2014. The boy was between three and five years old at the time.

Investigators also learned the man allegedly sexually assaulted his stepdaughter, the mother of the boy at the centre of the original allegations, between 1994 and 2007.

The 61-year-old is facing charges for sexual assault, sexual interference, sexual exploitation and invitation to sexual touching. He was released on a promise to appear in court in June.

