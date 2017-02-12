A man from Edmonton has been charged after hitting a parked RCMP car while it was stopped at the site of another collision near Brandon, Man.

On Saturday night, Brandon RCMP were parked on Highway 1, about 30 kilometres outside of the city, directing traffic as a tow truck assisted a pair of vehicles involved in a collision earlier in the day.

The RCMP cruiser was blocking the eastbound passing lane, with rear emergency lights and four-way flashers on, as well as a directional arrow guiding drivers to the right.

"Headlights were observed coming up from behind and then suddenly the police vehicle was hit by [a] semi truck's flat deck trailer," RCMP wrote in a new release.

The officer inside the car was not injured, the release states.

But traffic came to a standstill as the truck came to a halt in the unblocked lane, RCMP said.

"Road conditions were icy and there was a strong wind blowing from the northwest, with snow blowing across the road, but emergency vehicles could still be observed from a long distance away," the release says.

The driver of the semi, a 27-year-old man from Edmonton, was charged with imprudent driving and driving carelessly.

RCMP are urging drivers to slow down and pull over well in advance when approaching emergency crews on the highway.