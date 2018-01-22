RCMP arrested a woman accused of stabbing an acquaintance with a kitchen knife in Brandon over the weekend.
Staff at a Brandon hospital alerted local police at 7:55 a.m. Sunday morning after a woman was brought in with stab wounds to her abdomen.
The woman was stabbed with a small kitchen knife during an altercation with another woman she knew, police said. She remains in hospital.
Brandon police gave a vehicle description to RCMP and notified the Mounties the suspect was possibly travelling to Winnipeg.
RCMP pulled over the vehicle just west of Winnipeg in Headingley. Officers arrested a 21-year-old woman for aggravated assault in connection with the stabbing.
She is expected to appear in court in March.
