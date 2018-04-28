Smile, you're on camera: Surveillance footage shows thief stealing surveillance device

A man accused of stealing surveillance cameras from a Brandon business is facing charges after police were able to use footage from the stolen cameras to identify their suspect.

Police in the southwestern Manitoba city began investigating after the cameras were stolen from the business in the first 100 block of 10th Street April 14.

The case broke wide open once investigators reviewed the tape, says Staff Sgt. Mike Tosh with Brandon police.

"You could see him jumping up, reaching and trying to grab the camera," said Tosh.

"It's very good evidence … and no, it's not usually that easy."

A 26-year-old Brandon man is charged with theft under $5,000 in connection to the caper.

