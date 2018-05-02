Brandon police standoff ends peacefully Wednesday morning after nearly 10 hours

A man was taken to hospital for psychiatric treatment after a nearly 10-hour standoff in Brandon ended peacefully early Wednesday morning.

Police allege the man went to a Brandon business on Tuesday, tried to grab an employee and threatened to set another on fire.

Officers then went to the man's house on Louise Avenue between 15th and 16th streets at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday to try to arrest him.

The man was seen holding a knife as officers approached his house, police said.

He also told police he had Molotov cocktails and a chainsaw and threatened them, a Brandon police news release said Wednesday.

Officers tried to negotiate and calm the man down, but they heard what sounded like a chainsaw starting up.

Police say the man left the house early Wednesday morning after a nearly 10-hour standoff. (Riley Laychuk/CBC )

Police brought in their emergency response team and continued negotiating with the man until about 1 a.m. Wednesday, when he left the house and was taken into custody. He wasn't injured.

Police believed the 43-year-old man may have been experiencing a mental health crisis. He was taken to hospital for treatment, where he remains.

Police said the investigation into the incident is ongoing and it hasn't been determined whether charges will be laid.

If you're experiencing a mental health crisis, there is help out there. Contact the Klinic Crisis Line toll-free at 1-888-322-3019 or the Kids Help Phone at 1-800-688-6868.