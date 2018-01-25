A 42-year-old from Brandon, Man., has been charged with impaired driving after police say he led officers on a 16-block pursuit through the city's centre Wednesday night.

Brandon police said officers tried to stop the man's vehicle at about 9:55 p.m. on 10th Street, between Louise and Lorne avenues, after noticing the driver wasn't wearing a seatbelt and his vehicle had a burned-out tail light.

Police said he refused to stop and officers pursued the vehicle. The chase reached a top speed of 41 km/h and lasted for 16 blocks, before the vehicle stopped.

The driver was arrested and police said breath samples showed he was in excess of three times the legal blood-alcohol limit.

The 42-year-old man faces charges of impaired driving and flight from police.

He is expected in court in February.

