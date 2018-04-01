Brandon police pull over men with expired visas

A man who was talking on a cell phone while driving in Manitoba ended up getting into trouble with Canada Border Services.

Police in Brandon say that after they stopped a vehicle Friday morning and asked for identification, the driver and passenger provided passports from another country.

However, neither could produce a valid visa.

Canada Border Services was contacted and both men had expired visas.

Police said they were lodged at Brandon Correctional Centre and will be dealt with by Canada Border Services at a future hearing.