Police in Brandon, Man., have launched a fraud investigation following complaints about a cancelled home-based business and vendor sale.

A police spokesperson said on Wednesday that three complaints have been received from people who signed up for the event, which was scheduled to be held in Brandon in November.

CBC News spoke to a number of people who said they sent money via e-transfer to a person who was soliciting vendors for the show.

It was tentatively booked to take place at a Brandon hotel. However, a manager at the hotel said the organizer didn't pay and the booking was cancelled after they could not reach him.

One of the show's organizers said on Monday that they were tied up with a family emergency and that someone else would be taking over organization of the event.

Amy Cochrane, who planned to sell her jewelry at the event, said she sent $40 via e-transfer to the organizer for a table. She hasn't heard from the organizer since and said she now feel ripped off.

She also suggested to a number of friends that they look into booking tables at the same event.

"I'm feeling really guilty about it now," Cochrane said. She plans to file a report with Brandon police.

"Trust your gut," she advised others.

Brandon police said they are actively investigating and ask anyone who has any information to contact officers at (204) 729-2345.