Emergency crews could be forgiven for having a case of deja vu when they visited a garage fire at a Brandon home late Sunday night.

Police and firefighters were called to the fire in a detached garage in the 200 block of 1st Street around 11 p.m.

The blaze caused extensive damage to the interior of the garage, according to a release from police.

Had been nearby Friday

Brandon police were first called to a garage fire in the 200 block of 1st Street that started around 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1. (Riley Laycuk/CBC)

They'd already been to that same block around 11 p.m. Friday night, when a different property's garage was set ablaze and extensively damaged as a result.

Police say both fires are suspicious and are continuing to investigate.

Brandon, Man. fire Sept. 3, 20170:38

