Emergency crews could be forgiven for having a case of deja vu when they visited a garage fire at a Brandon home late Sunday night.
Police and firefighters were called to the fire in a detached garage in the 200 block of 1st Street around 11 p.m.
The blaze caused extensive damage to the interior of the garage, according to a release from police.
Had been nearby Friday
They'd already been to that same block around 11 p.m. Friday night, when a different property's garage was set ablaze and extensively damaged as a result.
Police say both fires are suspicious and are continuing to investigate.