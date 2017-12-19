A new Storm is about to hit the streets of Brandon.

The southwestern Manitoba city's police service unveiled its newest canine officer Tuesday. Storm, a 20-month-old Belgian Malinois, has just completed four-and-a-half months of training with Manitoba's Office of the Fire Commissioner.

"He's kind of like an on-and-off switch. He knows when it's time to work," said said Const. Shawn Haggarty, a seven-year member of the Brandon Police Service.

He was selected as the Storm's handler and newest member of the police service's canine unit. Storm replaces another police dog, which is retiring. The city's police force has two canine teams.

"He's actually got a very good temperament. He's very controlled and he likes his pets and he likes his treats, but he likes to work as well."

Haggarty and Storm were the first police canine team to be trained though the fire commissioner, which already trains search and rescue dogs, cadaver dogs and those that can sniff out explosives.

Previously, dogs working with Brandon police were trained though the RCMP and Winnipeg police.

Brandon's newest police dog hits the streets0:32

Storm originally came from the Czech Republic, and was selected by the fire commissioner from a broker in Los Angeles before being brought to Brandon for training.

Storm has been trained on suspect tracking and to search for guns, drugs and other small items.

While he's been trained to sniff out heroin, meth, ecstasy, crack cocaine and cocaine, he hasn't been trained to find marijuana, due to its pending legalization.

Jay Palmer, head trainer with the fire commissioner and a former Brandon police officer, said Storm could be trained on marijuana in short order if need be.

Haggarty said he's excited about his new role.

"They say it's something different and I've always had an interest it."

It's been an easy transition so far, Haggarty said, in part because Storm gets along with his pet dog at home just fine

"We've trained hard I'm most excited to see how he progresses though his career."