Brandon police are looking for the driver of a stolen vehicle after a police chase hit speeds of 130 km/h in the city early Wednesday morning before being called off.

Police said the grey 2007 Nissan Pathfinder was reported stolen from a parking lot on Willowdale Cres., in the city's west end, after the driver left the keys in the ignition and went into an area store at about 2:30 a.m.

Police caught up with the vehicle about 40 minutes later and tried to stop it on 1st St. North, but it sped away and led police on a chase where speeds topped 130 km/h, Brandon police said in a news release.

The driver then headed west in the eastbound lanes of Richmond Ave., and officers stopped chasing the vehicle. It was last seen turning onto 13th St., police said.

Police are still looking for the SUV and said it has a Manitoba license plate — HMJ 604 — and the driver, who is described as a man wearing a baseball hat.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or the driver is asked to call Brandon police or Crime Stoppers.