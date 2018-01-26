A police pursuit in Brandon Friday morning ended with the pickup truck police were chasing crashing into a minivan.

Brandon police Sgt. Dave Andrew said officers were first called by the owner of the pickup truck at about 10 a.m., reporting the vehicle stolen from a home on Cornwallis Crescent, in the city's south end. He said the keys had been left in the truck and it was running at the time it was taken.

Police said the pickup truck hit this van, ending the chase. (Riley Laychuk/CBC )

A short time later, officers spotted the truck driving north on First Street and attempted to pull it over.

"The vehicle refused to stop and a pursuit was initiated at that point," Sgt. Andrew said, adding that speeds were not excessive.

Police chased the pickup truck to the west side of the city, but called off the pursuit after a police car was rammed in an alley off 26th Street.

"Up until the point when he rammed the police cruiser, there was no concern for public safety, as speeds were not excessive," he said.

"However, entering into the 18th Street and Richmond Avenue area, and the suspect ramming into a police car, it was decided that due to public interest, that the pursuit would be called off."

Andrew said police followed the truck at a distance until it crashed into a van on Richmond Avenue, near 13th Street.

Police arrested the driver after a short foot chase.

A 23-year-old man faces charges for motor vehicle theft and flight from police. Andrew said further charges could be laid as the investigation unfolds.

There were no injuries caused by the chase.

Police closed a portion of Brandon's Richmond Avenue on Friday morning after the incident. (Riley Laychuk/CBC )

It's the second time this week police have been involved in a pursuit. On Wednesday night, a 42-year-old Brandon man was arrested after police were led on a 16-block chase that started in the city's downtown.

The man was charged with impaired driving. Police said breath samples showed he was three times over the legal alcohol limit at the time.

Andrew said drugs and alcohol aren't believed to be factors in Friday morning's incident.