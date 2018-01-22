A 19-year-old man has been arrested after a pellet gun was shot through a window during a break and enter in Brandon on Sunday.

Brandon police were called to Cornwallis Cres., in the city's south end, at about 10:15 a.m. Sunday after a homeowner reported that a man had attempted to break into the home and that he was on the deck.

Police said the homeowner scared the suspect away but he shot a BB gun at a window as he ran off.

At the same time, another resident on Cornwallis Cres., advised that man had just broke into their residence and was in possession of a black hand gun. Police said the homeowner attempted to restrain him, but he pulled out the gun, pointed it at the homeowner and fled.

Police found the man hiding in a nearby yard and recovered the gun.

The 19-year-old Brandon man was arrested and charged with break and enter, attempted break and enter, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and assault with a weapon.

He was jailed and scheduled to appear in court Monday.

Police said no one was hurt during the incident.