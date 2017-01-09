A Manitoba teen who told police he would "strike from within" if he couldn't get overseas to fight with ISIS is expected to be sentenced Monday morning in a Brandon, Man., courtroom.

Police became aware of the teen, who was 16 when he was arrested in November 2015, after a CBC reporter told police about a Twitter account of someone who was converting to Islam and planning to leave Canada to fight with the militant group.

He later confessed to using social media to express support for ISIS.

Crown Attorney Ian Mahon told court last November that the RCMP traced a number of Twitter accounts to the teen. Several had already been deactivated. Many tweets were posted between March 14 and July 23, 2015.

Many details of the case were revealed publicly for the first time in November. Court heard investigators found ISIS propaganda and communication with someone who identified as an ISIS fighter on the teen's computer.

Internet searches for ISIS, including for its flags, videos, weapons and child pornography were also found, according to the Crown. The boy received probation for possession of child pornography.

He was charged in November 2015 with counselling the commission of an indictable offence at the direction of, or in association with, a terrorist group. He entered a guilty plea on Sept. 12, 2016, in a Winnipeg youth division provincial court.

Teen planned to fight for ISIS

He admitted in an interview that he was planning to fight for ISIS overseas, the Crown said, adding that he told investigators that he if was unable to, he would "strike from within" and target government buildings, monuments, infrastructure and government employees on Canadian soil.

Mahon described the interview as chilling.

The boy offered an apology in court in November.

"I wanted to say that I regret what I have done," he said. "I'd like to apologize to my family for the stress that I've caused them … also to the Crown for using their resources [and] also for causing a scare in the community, too."

He said he was struggling with his identity at the time and didn't think about the consequences of his action.

He said he would no longer follow Islam.

The boy, who can't be identified because he was a youth at the time of the offences, has been in custody since his 2015 arrest and was expected to be sentenced at a court hearing in November.

Lawyers seek 14 month sentence

Lawyers are asking for a 14-month sentence, followed by seven months of house arrest and a probation order. The Crown is also asking that he wear a GPS tracking device, a clause the boy's defence lawyer took issue with.

The judge also questioned whether current laws allow for time already served in prison can count towards a sentence in such a case.

Lawyers agreed at the last minute to adjourn the November sentencing in order to deal with outstanding issues surrounding the sentence.